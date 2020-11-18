Turkmenistan, UNICEF discuss draft work plans for next year’s joint activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and UNICEF have discussed draft work plans for joint activities for 2021, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

The work plans are aimed at strengthening relations in the field of children's health, balanced nutrition, social protection, as well as improving public administration in this area.

During the meeting, specific proposals for cooperation were made, which are planned to be included in the work plans for the next year, the report says.

Joint activities with UNICEF are designed to contribute to the further implementation of the socio-economic development strategy and the national action plan on children's rights for 2018-2022.

Action plans for 2021 are being developed as part of the implementation of the сountry cooperation program between Turkmenistan and the UN Children's Fund for 2021-2025.

The Executive Board of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has approved the country Program of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025, aimed at supporting the government in fulfilling its obligations to protect and implement children's rights.

Turkmenistan pays special attention to the protection of children's rights. Joint work plans of Turkmenistan and UN entities for 2020 were signed in Ashgabat at the beginning of this year, which included: “Improved legislative framework on the rights of the child", " Improved social protection system for children", " Coordination and monitoring of the rights of the child" and others.

