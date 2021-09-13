On September 13, 2021, a high-level meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was held in Geneva in a hybrid format. The Turkmen side was represented at the meeting by the delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The high-level meeting was attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as representatives of reputable international organizations, Trend reports the ministry.

Turkmenistan, following the traditions of good-neighborliness and friendship, systematically provides humanitarian assistance to neighboring countries, including Afghanistan. In particular, implementing social facilities in the neighboring country, Turkmenistan regularly sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the form of medicines and medical supplies.