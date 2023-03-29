Turkmenistan and Israel discuss intensification of co-op in number of key areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel to Turkmenistan Ismail Khaldi during which they discussed the intensification of cooperation in a number of key areas taking into account the interests of both states, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

During the meeting held in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, on March 28, the ambassador presented credentials to the head of state.

The parties discussed issues of partnership in the trade and economic sphere, which is one of the priority vectors of fruitful cooperation.

The President of Turkmenistan noted the productive nature of the Turkmen-Israeli cooperation within the framework of the UN and its specialized structures. He noted the importance of holding forums and meetings with the participation of representatives of public and private structures.

Furthermore, the parties also expressed their intention to intensify fruitful partnership in the field of agriculture. As part of this, the Turkmen side expressed interest in familiarizing with Israel's experience in agriculture, establishing cooperation in the field of the latest technologies for the rational use of water resources and desalination.

Recently, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Eli Cohen announced the opening of a permanent representation in Turkmenistan by the country.