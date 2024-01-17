Turkmenistan keen to strengthen its collaboration with UNRCCA

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 17. Turkmenistan has expressed its interest in significantly strengthening cooperation with the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), Trend reports.

This statement was made during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova, and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), Kaha Imnadze.

During the meeting, Myakhri Byashimova congratulated Kaha Imnadze on his appointment to a responsible position and stressed the importance of the activities of the center headed by him for the entire region in strengthening cooperation and peace, as well as maintaining mutual understanding between the countries.

It was stated that Turkmenistan is interested in enhancing the role of the Ashgabat regional center of the UN in activating and promoting initiatives to work with mechanisms of multilateral diplomacy, such as the Dialogue of Women of Central Asia, the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, and the development of joint programs on security, education, and training of civil servants.

At the same time, the parties also expressed their interest in the implementation of Turkmenistan's initiatives put forward within the framework of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

In this context, the importance of Turkmenistan's integrated approach to addressing key issues on the global agenda and the country's contribution to their implementation were noted.

Meanwhile, the UNRCCA is an international institution whose goal is to strengthen peace, security, and sustainable development in the countries of Central Asia.

Working in accordance with the UN Mandate, the Center focuses on preventive diplomacy aimed at conflict prevention, dispute resolution, and promoting sustainable development in the region, interacting with states, international partners, and civil society.

