Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discuss implementation of major international projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discussed the implementation of major international projects with their participation, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed in Ashgabat during a meeting between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and a delegation headed by the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who arrived in Turkmenistan.

The delegation included representatives of various government agencies in Afghanistan, including the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, the Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat energy company, and the Afghan Railways Authority.

During the talks, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral relations.

In particular, a thorough analysis of the current situation regarding the practical implementation of large-scale energy, transport, and communication international projects that are being implemented with the participation of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan was carried out.

In this context, the parties exchanged views on the further promotion of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline projects, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) high-voltage power transmission line, and the construction of railways from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan.

At the same time, the high degree of readiness of both sides to continue the construction of these facilities on the territory of Afghanistan was noted.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of this year, Turkmenistan and Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) Energy Company signed an agreement for the supply of 1.8 billion kilowatt-hours in 2024.

The contract was signed during the visit of DABS CEO Muhammad Hanif Hamza to Turkmenistan, who met with the Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan Annageldi Saparov and the management of Turkmenistan's Turkmenenergo State Electric Power Corporation.