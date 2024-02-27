Ashgabat to host joint Turkmen-Afghan Business Forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 27. The capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat city, will host the Turkmen-Afghan Business Forum and exhibition of products of Afghan producers from March 3 through March 5 this year, Trend reports.

According to an official source, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree according to which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan were instructed to hold these business events at a high organizational level.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kabul and the Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan discussed in January this year the creation of conditions for entrepreneurs, as well as the holding of exhibitions and business forums in order to expand exchanges and trade relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, recently the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov discussed the implementation of major international projects with a delegation headed by the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the implementation of major international projects with the participation of their countries.

In particular, a thorough analysis of the current situation regarding the practical implementation of large-scale energy, transport, and communication international projects that are being implemented with the participation of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan was carried out.

