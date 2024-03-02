Turkmenistan, Türkiye's Rönesans Holding consider expansion of collaboration

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 2. Turkmenistan and Türkiye's Rönesans Holding are exploring avenues for deeper collaboration, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Chairman of the Board of the Turkish Rönesans Holding Erman Ilicak and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during his working visit to Türkiye.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, where the parties noted that the long-term fruitful Turkmen-Turkish cooperation in the private sector makes a great contribution to the expansion of bilateral trade and economic partnership.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that Rönesans Holding has been successfully operating in the Turkmen market for a long time, actively participating in the implementation of significant projects in the fields of urban planning, oil and gas and chemical industries.

In turn, Erman Ilicak expressed the company's readiness to increase cooperation with Turkmenistan and provide all the accumulated experience and potential for this.

He stressed that Rönesans Holding is proud of the trust placed in it and will make every effort to fulfill its partnership obligations.

Meanwhile, in Turkmenistan, Rönesans Holding has constructed a number of big facilities, including an oil and gas university, a hotel, a facility for the generation of gasoline from natural gas in the Ahal region, and others, over the course of 14 years.

