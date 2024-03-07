Turkmenistan opens Project Center for Entrepreneurs

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 7. A Project Center for Entrepreneurs has started functioning under the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, the purpose of which is to support business initiatives in the country, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the center will provide assistance in matters of organizational, legal, financial, economic, and environmental expertise for business projects.

The center will also provide consultations on attracting investments, coordinating the implementation of projects, and creating favorable business conditions.

Furthermore, the center's services will be available to both entrepreneurs, legal entities, and citizens.

The staff of the center will provide information services on economic management issues, including customs regulation and taxation.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan strives to create favorable conditions for both local entrepreneurs and foreign investors, realizing that diversity and activity in the economy contribute to sustainable growth.

By reforming legislation, simplifying business registration procedures, reducing tax burdens, and actively attracting foreign investment, the country seeks to stimulate economic growth, thereby creating new opportunities for development and prosperity for both local and foreign market participants.

