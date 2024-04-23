Turkmenistan and Austria forge strong trade and economic ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 22. Turkmenistan and Austria are actively developing trade and economic relations, Trend reports.

According to the official source, this was stated during a meeting of representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan with Peter Gindl, Deputy Head of the Representative Office of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan in Vienna.

During the meeting, the sides noted the high level of trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Austria, as well as their mutual benefit from these relations.

They exchanged views on the prospects and opportunities of business relations between the two countries and discussed their priorities.

The parties noted that in recent years, Turkmen-Austrian business relations have been further developed, where important importance is attached to the exchange of delegations, business visits, business conferences, and industry exhibitions.

Furthermore, the participants of the meeting expressed confidence that Turkmen-Austrian relations will continue to strengthen and mutually beneficial cooperation will be further developed.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Austria continue to strengthen their trade relations, maintaining stable and mutually beneficial trade turnover, since the amount of trade transactions between the two countries from the beginning of 2018 through the end of 2023 amounted to more than 132.9 million euros.

