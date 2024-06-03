Turkmenistan's commodity exchange to receive information services

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 3. Turkmenistan's State Commodity and Raw Material Exchange will receive information services, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this proposal was proposed to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhammedov by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for the Trade Complex and Textile Industry, Batyr Atdaev during a government meeting.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the exchange, in accordance with the requirements of the time, is taking appropriate steps to sell products produced in the country on foreign markets, control prices for imported and exported goods, as well as the widespread introduction of advanced technologies and a digital system in order to help increase the export potential of domestic producers.

Stressing the need to keep prices of imported and exported goods under control, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov supported the proposal to provide information services to the State Commodity and Raw Material Exchange of Turkmenistan, giving the Deputy Prime Minister a number of instructions in this regard.

Meanwhile, the State Commodity and Raw Material Exchange was established in Turkmenistan on July 29, 1994, which is the most important body of state regulation for export-import operations of goods.