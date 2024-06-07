Belgian business delegation to visit Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 7. Representatives of Belgian companies will visit Turkmenistan to negotiate cooperation in the infrastructure and industrial sectors, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, the upcoming visit of European businessmen was discussed in Brussels during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and acting Political Director General at the Belgian Foreign Ministry Ghislain D'hoop.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on key issues of bilateral cooperation and the international agenda.

In particular, the directions of cooperation in the economic, cultural, humanitarian, and political spheres were considered.

Ahmet Gurbanov and Ghislain D'hoop also considered the possibility of holding another round of consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries at a mutually acceptable time.

In conclusion, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the acting Political Director General at the Belgian Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of further strengthening friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Eurostat data show that Turkmenistan and Belgium have been actively increasing their trade relations in recent years, supporting the growth of mutually beneficial trade turnover, totaling more than 104.7 million euros from the beginning of 2018 to the end of 2023.

The largest trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Belgium over these years occurred in 2022 (34 million euros) and the smallest in 2018 (8.13 million euros).