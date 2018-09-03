Uzbekistan may join Turkic Council

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Uzbekistan intends to join the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS), Sputnik reported referring to the Press Service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The intention of Uzbekistan to become a member of the Turkic Council became known during the 6th summit of the heads of Turkic-Speaking States in Kyrgyzstan.

"On behalf of the CCTS member states, I would like to welcome President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is among us. I would like to note and support Uzbekistan's intention to join the Turkic Council as a member state," President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov said.

"This step will create favorable conditions for expansion of our union, will increase its credibility on international arena," he added.

