Uzbekistan may join Turkic Council

3 September 2018 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

Uzbekistan intends to join the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS), Sputnik reported referring to the Press Service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The intention of Uzbekistan to become a member of the Turkic Council became known during the 6th summit of the heads of Turkic-Speaking States in Kyrgyzstan.

"On behalf of the CCTS member states, I would like to welcome President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is among us. I would like to note and support Uzbekistan's intention to join the Turkic Council as a member state," President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov said.

"This step will create favorable conditions for expansion of our union, will increase its credibility on international arena," he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ilham Aliyev attending 6th Summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (PHOTOS)
Politics 11:32
Turkey supports solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - Erdogan
Turkey 11:21
Egyptian president to visit Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 11:17
Third World Nomad Games kicks off in Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)
Kyrgyzstan 01:55
Kyrgyz, Kazakh servicemen hold joint exercises
Kyrgyzstan 2 September 14:40
Germany’s SAP talks on co-op with banking sectors of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
ICT 2 September 14:00
Latest
Turkish gas distribution company to rent vehicles via tender
Turkey 13:45
Turkey’s Ministry of National Education opens tender to rent vehicles
Turkey 13:41
Amrahbank makes deposit rates even more attractive
Economy news 13:21
Number of US, EU tourists visiting Iran falls
Business 12:49
UK, Russia buy oil products from Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 12:48
Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:46
Prices for meat products in Kazakhstan increase
Kazakhstan 12:40
Israeli startups raised nearly $300m in August
Israel 12:28
China August manufacturing growth slows to 14-month low
China 12:26