Inflation rate reaches 6.2% in Uzbekistan

6 September 2018 20:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

The inflation rate reached 6.2 percent in Uzbekistan in January-August 2018, said a message posted on the website of the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

The price trends in August 2018 can be described as "even growth in prices for goods and services. On average, the prices for goods increased by 0.3 percent, services – 0.4 percent for a month.

Analysis of inflation in annual terms also showed that the peak of inflationary pressure on the economy accounted for January 2018 (20.1 percent), while decreased during other months.

