Preliminary results of elections to Uzbekistan’s Parliament revealed

23 December 2019 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced the first results of elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

On December 22, elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament were held in Uzbekistan.

Five parties took part in the elections:

- Movement of entrepreneurs and business people - Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (UzLiDeP);

- Democratic Party - Milliy Tiklanish;

- Social Democratic Party - "Adolat";

- People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (PDPU);

- Ecological party of Uzbekistan

According to the CEC, out of UzLiDeP's 43 candidates (34 percent of the votes) received parliamentary seats, Milliy Tiklanish - 35 (27 percent of the votes), Adolat party - 21 (16 percent), PDPU - 18 (14 percent) and Ecological party - 11 (9 percent).

In 22 constituencies, where the candidates did not get enough votes, there will be repeated votes. The Legislative Chamber of the Parliament consists of 150 deputies.

Over 13.9 million voters participated in the elections to the Legislative Chamber, which amounted to 67.8 percent of their total number. Moreover, 150,000 voters used the right for early voting.

Almost 140,000 local observers and more than 800 international, as well as from nine organizations, including the CIS, the SCO, and the OSCE followed the elections. Observers noted a high level of preparation for voting.

The CEC and other departments of Uzbekistan reported a minimum number of violations of the electoral law.

The final election results should be made public within ten days. In accordance with the Electoral Code of Uzbekistan, the first session of the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament of the new composition should be held no later than two months after the Election Day.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for Dec. 24-30
Finance 15:09
Uzbekistan to boost total volume of securities to 10 percent of GDP
Finance 15:06
Epsilon welds 124 km of pipes for new gas pipelines in Uzbekistan
Construction 14:13
Fitch affirms 3 private banks of Uzbekistan with Stable outlooks
Finance 14:10
Uzbekistan - best travel destination for 2020, CNN says
Tourism 12:57
Gold, energy carriers account for most of Uzbekistan's exports in 2019
Business 12:55
Latest
Exports of Iran's Semnan province up by 62%
Business 16:28
Kazakh ventures to gain access to Alibaba, eBay
Business 16:28
Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey sign Tbilisi statement
Georgia 16:23
Large livestock complexes under construction in Turkmenistan
Construction 16:07
Georgia doubles car exports to Azerbaijan
Business 15:46
Deputy Chairman: Azerbaijan’s CEC received no complaints about municipal elections
Politics 15:40
26.88% of voters cast ballots in municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 15:00
Politics 15:34
Panahov: All conditions created for voting of Azerbaijani citizens at municipal elections
Politics 15:31
Two agricultural projects launched in Iran’s Bushehr province
Business 15:25