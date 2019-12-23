Preliminary results of elections to Uzbekistan’s Parliament revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced the first results of elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

On December 22, elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament were held in Uzbekistan.

Five parties took part in the elections:

- Movement of entrepreneurs and business people - Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (UzLiDeP);

- Democratic Party - Milliy Tiklanish;

- Social Democratic Party - "Adolat";

- People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (PDPU);

- Ecological party of Uzbekistan

According to the CEC, out of UzLiDeP's 43 candidates (34 percent of the votes) received parliamentary seats, Milliy Tiklanish - 35 (27 percent of the votes), Adolat party - 21 (16 percent), PDPU - 18 (14 percent) and Ecological party - 11 (9 percent).

In 22 constituencies, where the candidates did not get enough votes, there will be repeated votes. The Legislative Chamber of the Parliament consists of 150 deputies.

Over 13.9 million voters participated in the elections to the Legislative Chamber, which amounted to 67.8 percent of their total number. Moreover, 150,000 voters used the right for early voting.

Almost 140,000 local observers and more than 800 international, as well as from nine organizations, including the CIS, the SCO, and the OSCE followed the elections. Observers noted a high level of preparation for voting.

The CEC and other departments of Uzbekistan reported a minimum number of violations of the electoral law.

The final election results should be made public within ten days. In accordance with the Electoral Code of Uzbekistan, the first session of the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament of the new composition should be held no later than two months after the Election Day.

