Uzbekistan’s parliament discusses state program of foreign policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Execution of tasks and assignments identified in the priority areas of the State Program in the field of foreign policy was discussed at a meeting of the Senate Committee of the Oliy Majlis (Supreme Assembly) of Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Assembly.

A meeting of the Senate Committee of Uzbekistan’s Supreme Assembly on international relations, foreign economic relations, foreign investment, and tourism was held on November 16, 2020.

The report of the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan on the progress of the implementation within nine months of 2020 of the State Program for the implementation of the Action Strategy in the "Year of Science, Education and the Digital Economy" was considered at the meeting.

It was noted that the corresponding tasks in this direction are indicated in seven points of the State Program to be carried out during the year.

In addition, the issue of sending a parliamentary request to the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan on measures taken to increase the competitiveness of the country's special economic zones (SEZ) was preliminarily discussed.

Currently, there are 21 special economic zones in 13 regions of the country. Also, about 370 projects were implemented for a total amount of $2 billion, and about 30,000 new jobs were created in these territories.

At the same time, attention was focused on factors that harm the effectiveness of special economic zones, as well as on a number of shortcomings that are allowed in this area.

These include inconsistencies in the legislation of this area, violation of the terms of consideration of investment projects, and problems associated with the engineering infrastructure and unreasonable obstacles.

At the end of the discussion, appropriate recommendations were given on the full implementation of the tasks specified in the parliamentary request, as well as taking into account the directions in which it is necessary to carry out work.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva