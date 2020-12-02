Uzbekistan to receive observer status in EAEU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan will receive observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in December this year, Trend reports referring to the Head of Department of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia Mikhail Anisimov, speaking at the online conference “Industrial Dialogue Russia-Uzbekistan: New Projects and Partnerships”.

In November the Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis (parliament) of Uzbekistan Sadyk Safayev, as part of his speech at the Washington Atlantic Council, said that Uzbekistan's entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO) causes less controversy in society than joining the Eurasian Economic Union.

In May, the Senate by a majority vote approved the cooperation of Uzbekistan with the EAEU as an observer state. Some 71 senators voted “for”, 16 “against”, and four abstained.

At the end of April, the Legislative Chamber also approved the proposal. Then 132 out of 150 deputies took part in the voting. Some 86 deputies voted “for”, 32 voted 'against', and 14 deputies abstained.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in January that Uzbekistan could become an observer in the EAEU. He noted that the entry of the country into the integration associations does not mean the loss of independence by Uzbekistan.

“Joining the EAEU should meet the interests of the people, and this issue should be considered by the parliament,” the head of state noted.

---

