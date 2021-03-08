Uzbekistan, India talk mutual phytosanitary permits for agricultural products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and India discussed issues of mutual phytosanitary permits for agricultural products grown in both countries, Trend reports with reference to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in India.

The mentioned issue was discussed by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan Dilshod Akhatov and the Minister of State for Agriculture and Welfare of India Parshottam Rupala during the discussions of current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture.

The Indian minister highly noted the large-scale work carried out in Uzbekistan to develop the agricultural sector, the comprehensive support of entrepreneurs working in this area, and the practical results achieved.

It is reported that an agreement was reached between the countries on establishing an exchange of experience and attracting advanced innovative technologies to the industry, in particular in the field of land mapping using satellite capabilities, monitoring crop yields.

Another mutually beneficial area of cooperation, according to the information, was joint research on rice cultivation, including the establishment of cooperation between research institutes of the two countries.

Also, the parties considered the issue of organizing training courses for Uzbek farmers and employees of the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan within the framework of the Indian program of technical and economic cooperation.

In addition, the parties discussed issues of mutual phytosanitary permits for agricultural products grown in both countries. It was noted that the intensification of practical work in this direction will contribute to the development of bilateral trade relations.

