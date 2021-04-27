Uzbekistan receives another batch of Uzbek-Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

One million doses of the Uzbek-Chinese ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine against coronavirus have been delivered to Uzbekistan on April 27, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, to date, over 263,000 people, or 46 percent of all vaccinated in the country, have received the ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine. It is noted that 148,000 citizens who have been vaccinated with ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine are over 65 years old and more than 114,000 are medical workers.

ZF-UZ-VAC2001 is a three-component vaccine, the time interval between all three injections is 28-30 days. The vaccinated person must complete the vaccination process with the same drug with which he was vaccinated for the first time.

It is noted that a person vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine is more likely to contract the virus. When vaccinated with the second and third doses, respectively, 30 and 60 days after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, resistant antibodies to the virus are formed in the body. Studies have shown a significant increase in antibodies in persons vaccinated with the second and third doses.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan received 50,000 doses of the second component of the ‘Sputnik V’ coronavirus vaccine.

According to the Russian embassy, vaccination will start in Uzbekistan tomorrow on April 28.

In total, within the framework of the contract between the RDIF (Russian Direct Investment Fund) and the government of Uzbekistan, one million doses of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine will be supplied to Uzbekistan, sufficient to vaccinate 500,000 people.

