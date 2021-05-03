Uzbekistan sends humanitarian aid to India to combat COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

Uzbekistan has sent humanitarian aid to India to help combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports with reference to the Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent.

According to the embassy, humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan was delivered to Delhi on May 1 on the instructions of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

It is reported that Uzbekistan provided 100 portable oxygen concentrators, 2,000 units of Remdesivir and other medicines. The cargo arrived in Delhi on an Uzbekistan Airways flight.

In addition, the Government of Uzbekistan facilitated the transport of 51 portable oxygen concentrators donated by the Indian Community in Uzbekistan.

Deputy Director of the Eurasian Department of the Indian Foreign Ministry Bandaru Wilsonbabu said that at a time when the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in India is deteriorating, the leadership of Uzbekistan was one of the first to send humanitarian aid.

It is noted that in 2020 India provided medical supplies to Uzbekistan, including hydroxychloroquine tablets and other drugs used to treat COVID-19.

In March 2021, Uzbekistan received 660,000 doses from the Serum Institute of India under the COVAX initiative.

---

