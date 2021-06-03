Uzbekneftegaz: Issues of implementation of innovations in the oil and gas sector were discussed with representatives of the UN Commission

In order to generate relevant information in the field of national innovation policy of Uzbekistan, on 1 June, Uzbekneftegaz specialists took part in an online meeting with the participation of the Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the UN Economic Commission for Europe (EEC), Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The online consultation meeting was attended by Mr Jakob Fexer, Policy Officer, Policy Development Section, Economic Cooperation and Trade Division, United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (ECE), and Ms Immanuela Badde, Division Counselor.

At the meeting, information was provided on the work carried out at the production enterprises of Uzbekneftegaz to introduce scientific and innovative technologies into production processes, in particular, the scientific potential of the republic and inventions approved by the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

A special recognition of foreign experts was that at the meeting, "Road maps" and "Memorandums" were approved to support five research institutes of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Uzbekistan and three higher educational institutions.

At the same time, in order to stimulate workers of production enterprises of Uzbekneftegaz, the annual contests “Best innovative project”, “Best rationalization proposal” and “Best new technology introduced into production” were organized, as well as the mechanism of the competition was explained.

At the end of the online meeting, an exchange of proposals and conclusions on the oil and gas industry took place during the preparation of the analytical report "Innovations for Sustainable Development in Uzbekistan".