Uzbekistan ratifies two international conventions

The President signed two laws on the ratification of the ILO Convention “On the Ratification of the International Labor Organization Convention No. 187 on the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health (Geneva, June 15, 2006)” and the UN Convention “On the Ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (New York, December 13, 2006)”, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The law “On the Ratification of the International Labor Organization Convention No. 187 on the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health” was adopted by the Legislative Chamber on April 27, 2021 and approved by the Senate on May 29, 2021, norma.uz reports.

The law “On Ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities” was adopted by the Legislative Chamber on May 18, 2021 and approved by the Senate on May 29, 2021. The President signed it with the following proviso.

“The Republic of Uzbekistan recognizes that persons with disabilities have legal capacity on an equal basis with others in all aspects of their life.

The Republic of Uzbekistan declares its understanding that the Convention allows for the adoption of appropriate measures to ensure access of persons with disabilities to support and replacement of decision-making mechanisms, including limiting the legal capacity of persons with disabilities, in appropriate circumstances and in accordance with the law.

The Republic of Uzbekistan reserves the right to continue to use substitute decision-making mechanisms in relation to persons with disabilities in appropriate circumstances and subject to proper and effective safeguards in the event that Article 12 of the Convention can be interpreted as requiring their cancellation”.