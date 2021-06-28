BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

Uzbekistan may receive another batch of COVID-19 vaccines in August as part of the COVAX program, deputy head of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Service of Uzbekistan Botir Kurbonov said, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

According to Kurbonov, Uzbekistan expects to receive in August AstraZeneca (not CoviShield), Pfizer, Moderna, or another vaccine recognized by WHO under the COVAX program.

He also noted that namely these vaccines can be used by citizens of Uzbekistan who intend to leave for the European Union.

Uzbekistan became part of the COVAX program in August 2020. The goal of the COVAX program is to distribute licensed vaccines equally to all participants. Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan will receive more than two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines. The first batch of 660,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines was delivered to Uzbekistan in March.

Uzbekistan also received 240,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and 4.5 million of the Chinese-Uzbek vaccine ZF-UZ-VAC2001.

A massive vaccination campaign against COVID-19 began in Uzbekistan on April 1. Until the beginning of summer, the authorities planned to vaccinate about four million citizens (more than 11.5 percent of the population) and seven million (about 20 percent of the country's population) - by the end of the year.

