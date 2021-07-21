Uzbekistan, Russia to participate in joint military exercises on border with Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

About 1,500 servicemen of the armed forces of Russia and Uzbekistan will take part in a military joint exercise, which will be held from July 30 to August 10 in the Surkhandarya region of Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

It is reported that the practical actions of the exercise will take place at the Termez training ground in the area bordering Afghanistan, with the involvement of about 200 units of military equipment, including aviation.

The ministry noted that as part of the exercise, the military personnel of the joint group of forces will work out the issues of ensuring the territorial integrity of the states of the Central Asian region.

The bulk of the Russian contingent will be made up of servicemen from the peacekeeping unit and special-purpose brigade of the Central Military District (CVD).

Earlier, the commander of the troops, Colonel-General of the Central Military District, Alexander Lapin, reported that from August 5 to 10 at the Harb-Maidon training ground in the Khatlon region of Tajikistan, a joint exercise of the military contingents of Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will be held, where the Russian side will be represented by units of the 201st military base.

