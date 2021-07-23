Uzbekistan eyes launching production of ZF-UZ-VAC2001 COVID-19 vaccine

A delegation of the Chinese company Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical arrived in Tashkent today, on 23 July, at the invitation of the Ministry of Innovative Development and the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry, Trend reports citing UzDaily.

The delegation includes the chief engineer of the company that currently produces the ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine, Wang ZiRong, the head of the export department, Chen Fangwu, and specialists Chu Yingjin and Li Rifiao.

The delegation arrived in Tashkent to hold negotiations on the launch of the production of the Uzbek-Chinese vaccine in Uzbekistan. Experts are assessing the infrastructure for vaccine production.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences is the initiator and coordinator of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus candidate vaccine project. The Center of Excellence under the Ministry of Innovative Development and the Research Institute of Virology of the Ministry of Health are recognized as co-authors of the vaccine due to their direct involvement in vaccine trials, as well as their contribution to clinical research.