UN reveals measures taken to mitigate negative impact of COVID-19 in Uzbekistan

More than $1.5 billion was injected into the state budget and the Anti-Crisis Fund of Uzbekistan to prevent major economic disruption in the country, Trend reports referring to the UN.

In 2020 the UN Country Team in Uzbekistan responded rapidly to leverage partnerships with the government, international financial institutions, development partners and civil society to address the impact of COVID-19.

It is noted that the collective efforts focused simultaneously on strengthening the health response and cushioning the knock-on effects on millions of people’s lives, their livelihoods and the real economy, thereby preserving progress toward the national Sustainable Development Goals.

It is reported that throughout 2020, in partnership with government of Uzbekistan, the UN Country Team launched two new national UN joint programs on integrated national financing framework and on holistic pandemic response to vulnerable people’s needs.

Also, four new regional joint programs were launched to address sustainable development in the Aral Sea region and social cohesion in Fergana valley.

More than $1.5 billion (three per cent of GDP), mostly IFI loans (International financial institutions), was injected into the state budget and the Anti-Crisis Fund to help ensure the functioning of the infrastructure, energy, transport and food sectors, prevent major economic disruption and maintain adequate spending in critical social sectors (health, education, and social protection).

Moreover, up to $3.3 billion was mobilized to cover the most pressing needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

