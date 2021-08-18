Uzbekistan temporarily housed about 150 Afghan refugees in tent camp near the border

Uzbekistan temporarily housed about 150 Afghan refugees in a tent camp near the border, including 17 women and children, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The camp is guarded, and doctors are working to help those in need.

Before placement, everyone was tested for coronavirus infection – no infected were identified. It is also noted that food and other basic necessities are provided for refugees. The length of stay and the further fate of these people has not yet been reported.

Also, approximately 650 Afghan army personnel who arrived in Uzbekistan by plane are also temporarily housed in the COVID center near the local military training ground.

It should be recalled that on August 15, the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan commented on the situation on the border with Afghanistan.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, on August 14, a group of military personnel of the Afghan Armed Forces (84 people) crossed the state border. They were detained by the State Security Service border troops.

Reportedly, they did not offer resistance and asked for help, including medical help, for three wounded.