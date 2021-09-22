Standard and Sensitive Ratings Agency sees positive growth trend in Uzbek Uzmetkombinat's securities

The rating agency Standard and Sensetive Ratings has assigned a national scale rating of the issuer of securities Uzbek JSC "Uzmetkombinat" at "AA" with a "stable" forecast based on the results of 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Uzmetkombinat.

“During the period under review, the main performance indicators of Uzmetkombinat JSC showed a positive growth trend. At the end of 2020, the liquidity indicators of Uzmetkombinat JSC showed a high level, and all liquidity ratios were above the recommended norm, "the statement says.

At the end of 2020, the company's assets increased by 15.48 percent and reached $4.1 billion. The equity capital of the JSC increased by 7.79 percent and amounted to $1.6 billion.

The agency also assigned the rating of attractiveness of securities of JSC on the national scale at the level "AA +" based on the results of trading on the Republican Stock Exchange for 8 months of 2021.

"These indicators allow to increase the investment attractiveness and increase the circulation of securities of Uzmetkombinat JSC in the primary and secondary securities market, as well as ensure the company's entry into international financial markets and attract foreign direct investment," the message says.