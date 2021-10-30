Uzbekistan eyes economic co-op with Spain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Adkham Ikramov held a meeting on economic cooperation with the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Seville, Francisco Herrero Leon, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of trade between Uzbekistan and Spain.

In order to develop bilateral cooperation, the Uzbek side suggested that the business circles of Spain, headed by Francisco Herrero ​Leon, visit Uzbekistan.

Also during the meeting, Adkham Ikramov proposed to sign a Cooperation Agreement with Spain. In turn, the Spanish side expressed its readiness to visit Uzbekistan and provide all kinds of support to the business circles of the two countries.

In conclusion, the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan proposed cooperation in such areas as the agrarian, mining, and metallurgical, and machine-building sectors.