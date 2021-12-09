Uzbekistan’s truck exports down
According to the State Statistics Committee, in January-October 2021, Uzbekistan exported 714 trucks to 8 countries for $11.5 million, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.
The export of trucks dropped by 37 units compared to the same period last year, the committee said.
Major importers of Uzbek-made trucks during the reporting period:
- Kazakhstan - 505
- Kyrgyzstan - 84
- Singapore - 71
- Afghanistan - 29
For information, Uzbekistan produced 3,257 units of trucks in January-October 2021.
