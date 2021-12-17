Artel Partners Summit 2021 Held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

On 13th-15th December, Artel Electronics LLC (Artel), the largest home appliance and electronics manufacturer in Central Asia, held the Artel Partners Summit 2021 in Tashkent. At the three-day event, the company hosted over 150 of its closest partners in a series of tours, presentations and networking opportunities.

The annual summit provides an opportunity for partners from around the world to familiarise themselves with Artel’s operations and strategy, as well as quality assurance mechanisms and standards. This year, event attendees came from over 13 countries, including from Artel’s main partner countries Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan and elsewhere in the MENA and CIS regions.

Sherzod Kasimov, Head of the Export Division, Artel stated: “It is a real pleasure to host so many of our partners and friends in Tashkent. After the last two years of pandemic, there is evermore value in face-to-face communication.

Over the last 10 years, much of Artel’s success is thanks to the strong cooperation we have with trusted friends and partners from around the world. This event has given us the opportunity to strengthen our ties by showcasing our operations, sharing ideas, and creating new opportunities for collaboration”.

During the Artel Partners Summit 2021, the sides discussed areas of future potential growth including opportunities in new markets.

The number of international dealers at the meeting reflects Artel’s fast-growing presence overseas. From 2017, the value of Artel’s exports has almost tripled, from US$34.8 million to over US$100 million predicted in 2021. More than 20 types of home appliances are now sold in over 20 markets in the CIS, Middle East and Africa, with ten countries having permanent cooperation with the company.

Founded in 2011 with limited product lines, Artel has grown to produce a wide range of home appliances and electronics. The company has around 9,000 employees and operates in all regions of Uzbekistan. Artel is also the regional partner of both Samsung and Viessmann.