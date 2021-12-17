Artel Partners Summit 2021 Held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 17 December 2021 14:33 (UTC+04:00)
Artel Partners Summit 2021 Held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

On 13th-15th December, Artel Electronics LLC (Artel), the largest home appliance and electronics manufacturer in Central Asia, held the Artel Partners Summit 2021 in Tashkent. At the three-day event, the company hosted over 150 of its closest partners in a series of tours, presentations and networking opportunities.

The annual summit provides an opportunity for partners from around the world to familiarise themselves with Artel’s operations and strategy, as well as quality assurance mechanisms and standards. This year, event attendees came from over 13 countries, including from Artel’s main partner countries Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan and elsewhere in the MENA and CIS regions.

Sherzod Kasimov, Head of the Export Division, Artel stated: “It is a real pleasure to host so many of our partners and friends in Tashkent. After the last two years of pandemic, there is evermore value in face-to-face communication.

Over the last 10 years, much of Artel’s success is thanks to the strong cooperation we have with trusted friends and partners from around the world. This event has given us the opportunity to strengthen our ties by showcasing our operations, sharing ideas, and creating new opportunities for collaboration”.

During the Artel Partners Summit 2021, the sides discussed areas of future potential growth including opportunities in new markets.

The number of international dealers at the meeting reflects Artel’s fast-growing presence overseas. From 2017, the value of Artel’s exports has almost tripled, from US$34.8 million to over US$100 million predicted in 2021. More than 20 types of home appliances are now sold in over 20 markets in the CIS, Middle East and Africa, with ten countries having permanent cooperation with the company.

Founded in 2011 with limited product lines, Artel has grown to produce a wide range of home appliances and electronics. The company has around 9,000 employees and operates in all regions of Uzbekistan. Artel is also the regional partner of both Samsung and Viessmann.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Truck collides with passenger bus in Baku (PHOTO)
Truck collides with passenger bus in Baku (PHOTO)
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Indian gov't says 75 pct of stolen heritage returned during last seven years
Indian gov't says 75 pct of stolen heritage returned during last seven years
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
LUKOIL makes predictions on oil prices by 2050 Oil&Gas 15:02
Moderna COVID-19 shot more likely to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's US 14:59
US dollar/Turkish lira rate on stock exchanges grows in Turkey Finance 14:52
Tourist inflow from Kazakhstan to Georgia surges Georgia 14:44
Kazakhstan increases generation and import of electricity Oil&Gas 14:44
Artel Partners Summit 2021 Held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:33
Lithuanian BS/2 eyes introducing its cash counting machines in Azerbaijan Economy 14:25
Russia records 27,743 daily coronavirus cases, the lowest number since October 8 Russia 14:20
Oil prices can reach $380 per barrel by 2050 due to inflation — Lukoil Oil&Gas 14:18
Georgia’s outbound tourism shows positive recovery – PMC Georgia 14:17
Lithuanian company to renew ATMs of Azerbaijani banks Economy 14:15
Bharat Biotech and Dunc Minh donate 200,000 doses of COVAXIN to Vietnam Other News 14:13
Zangazur corridor to strengthen Turkey-Azerbaijan ties - YeniSafak newspaper Politics 14:12
113 countries accept India's Covid vaccination certificate, govt informs Rajya Sabha Other News 14:09
India in talks with Taiwan for domestic semiconductor-manufacturing hub Other News 14:08
LUKOIL not interested in becoming Shah Deniz operator Oil&Gas 13:43
Migrants in Azerbaijan can take advantage of COVID-19 vaccination strategy - Migration Service Society 13:39
Three European TSOs join forces to accelerate clean hydrogen market Oil&Gas 13:20
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 16 Uzbekistan 13:16
Azerbaijan to increase quota for issuing work permits to migrants in 2022 Society 13:05
Coal consumption growth put world further from Net Zero Emissions by 2050 track Oil&Gas 13:00
Israeli ministry blocks UAE pipeline deal, citing risk to Red Sea Israel 12:59
French Defence Minister to visit India tomorrow, will call on PM Modi Other News 12:39
Azerbaijan, Russia’s Tatarstan sign agreement on co-op in energy sector Economy 12:34
Georgia, Rothschild & Co sign agreement on new financial strategy Georgia 12:32
Europe to see decrease in coal-fired capacity by 2024 Oil&Gas 12:21
Azerbaijan has no threat of shortage of medical masks - Baku Textile Factory Society 12:21
Additional renewable electricity generation to cover major part of global power demand Oil&Gas 12:16
Kazakhstan significantly boosts passenger transportation via railways Transport 12:16
Azerbaijan announces gala concert at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku Society 12:14
Uzbek Technopark signs contracts with Azerbaijan to supply lifting, conditioning devices Economy 12:13
European gas storage stocks could fall 2-3 weeks earlier than usual Oil&Gas 12:04
Mild 1Q 2022 could see gas prices in Europe either stabilize or even decline Oil&Gas 11:59
Georgia eyes to enter EU electricity market Georgia 11:49
Belarus thanks Azerbaijan for its position on joint declaration of Eastern Partnership summit Politics 11:44
Implementation of new projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to become driver of economic growth – Gazprombank Economy 11:37
President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation (VIDEO) Politics 11:30
Presentation of book published on initiative of ICYF-ERC held in 5 countries (PHOTO) Society 11:27
Azerbaijani sees increase in oil prices Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency and NTRC talk importance of bill on media Society 11:17
Azerbaijan opens new training center of armed forces in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:12
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 17 Georgia 11:11
Georgia’s income from foreign visitors doubles Georgia 11:00
Greece reveals TAP’s share in natural gas imports Oil&Gas 10:52
Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika issues its first bonds Finance 10:43
TAP reveals results of preliminary assessment of hydrogen readiness (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10:30
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on vaccines initiated by Azerbaijan and co-sponsored by 126 countries Politics 10:26
IELTS Registration Center established at Baku Higher Oil School for first time in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 10:13
Azerbaijan’s E-Gov Development Center opens tender for cleaning services Economy 10:12
Turkish Demiroren Holding to open pharmaceutical plant in Azerbaijan Economy 10:11
Tourist inflow from Azerbaijan to Georgia doubles Georgia 10:10
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 17 Finance 10:09
Turkey notes increase in number of real estate bought by Kazakh citizens Turkey 10:09
Azerbaijani Agency for State Support to NGOs hosts meeting with reps of Islamic Dev't Bank (PHOTO) Economy 09:59
Kazakhstan increases import of cargo vehicles Transport 09:36
JOCAP talks progress of Absheron project in 2021 Economy 09:35
Oil heads for flat week on Omicron uncertainty Oil&Gas 09:34
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Metallurgical Plant sends first batch of rolled metal products to Azerbaijan Economy 09:25
UNEC ranks first in “Employers' Reputation” in QS Regional Rankings 2022 Society 08:58
Iran, Hungary sign customs MoU Iran 08:46
546 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:21
Germany intends to increase business co-op with Georgia – Ministry Georgia 08:00
Pubs, parties push Australia's COVID-19 cases to record levels Other News 07:25
Turkey confirms 18,100 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 06:44
Israel detects bird flu among dozens of wild cranes Israel 05:53
EMA recommends emergency use of Pfizer COVID-19 pill World 05:12
Italy vaccinates children aged 5 to 11 Europe 04:16
Biden signs legislation raising U.S. debt limit, averts potential default US 03:31
Iran nuclear talks due to pause on Friday, diplomats say Nuclear Program 02:48
France tightens restrictions on travelers from UK amid Omicron outbreak Europe 02:05
Boeing donates 1 mln USD to assist with tornado recovery, relief efforts World 01:22
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could get EU approval next week World 00:29
Volume of industrial production in Uzbekistan increases Uzbekistan 00:01
WHO Europe urges caution over double coronavirus surge Europe 16 December 23:40
UK COVID-19 cases hit record high for second day Europe 16 December 22:50
Azerbaijan always opposed creation of Eastern Partnership program in confrontational context - Foreign Ministry Politics 16 December 22:16
Georgian PM participates in OGP Global Summit Georgia 16 December 22:03
Kazakhstan increases export of wheat Business 16 December 21:42
Minimum wage to increase by 50% in Turkey Turkey 16 December 21:41
Azerbaijan developing ties with EU on basis of equal partnership Politics 16 December 21:26
Second power transmission line launched from Turkmenistan to Iran Turkmenistan 16 December 21:18
Iranian vaccines to be exported to other countries soon: FM Iran 16 December 21:12
Qatar committed to maintaining relations with Azerbaijan - ambassador Politics 16 December 20:20
Azerbaijan reveals volume of its oil pumped via BTC in 11M2021 Economy 16 December 20:19
Russia allows import of tomatoes, apples from several Azerbaijani enterprises Economy 16 December 20:17
Turkey discloses volume of cargo from Singapore transported via its ports in 10M2021 Turkey 16 December 19:59
Turkey shares data on cargo transported from Ukraine in 10M2021 Turkey 16 December 19:55
Opening of Zangazur corridor meets economic interests of all regional countries - minister Transport 16 December 19:40
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss development of bilateral relations Economy 16 December 19:08
Foreign Ministry of Belarus grateful to Azerbaijan for support at Eastern Partnership summit Politics 16 December 18:52
Money transfers from Georgia abroad increase Georgia 16 December 18:05
Enterprise in Turkmenistan's Lebap region launches leather production Business 16 December 18:00
Korean EDCF signs loan agreements with Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16 December 17:59
Kazakhstan unveils trade indicators with EAEU members for 10M2021 Business 16 December 17:58
Russia’s Gazprombank projects share of Azerbaijan's oil and gas GDP in medium term Economy 16 December 17:50
No requests to register foreign coronavirus vaccines in Russia so far — deputy PM Russia 16 December 17:45
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise moderately as labor market tightens US 16 December 17:43
South Korean agency to allocate grant to implement IT project in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16 December 17:43
Uzbek Statistics Committee reveals amount of construction work done for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 16 December 17:41
Offshore oil & gas production to shrink by one third between 2018 and 2050 Oil&Gas 16 December 17:25
All news