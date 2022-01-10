Uzbekistan to change entry rules into the country

Starting from January 15, the Uzbek authorities are tightening quarantine requirements for citizens arriving from foreign countries, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to the decision of the Republican Special Commission, from January 15 of this year, the following procedure will be introduced in Uzbekistan:

- visitors arriving from foreign countries should have a negative PCR test for coronavirus infection, taken at least 48 hours before arrival in the Republic of Uzbekistan;

- in the absence of a PCR test certificate with a negative result, it is required to take an express test for coronavirus infection at airports, train stations and border checkpoints.

It should be recalled that in December 2021, the Uzbek authorities have already tightened quarantine requirements for citizens arriving from a number of foreign countries.

Then, those entering Uzbekistan from abroad were required to have a PCR test certificate with a negative result, made at least 72 hours before arrival.

In addition, passengers who enter the territory of Uzbekistan from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, Denmark, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Egypt must go to a 10-day home quarantine or spend 10 days in a hotel at their own expense.