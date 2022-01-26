Uzbekistan's Tashkent Metro resumes operations
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.26
By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:
The operation of the Tashkent metro in Uzbekistan was resumed today, Trend reports referring to the Uzbek media outlets.
From 05:00 АM (GTM+5) on January 26, the subway trains of the Uzbek capital carry passengers according to the usual schedule.
Previously, it was reported that a large-scale power outage in Kazakhstan led to power outages in a number of cities in Uzbekistan. In this regard, the operation of the Tashkent metro was suspended.
