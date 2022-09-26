Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan trade turnover for 8M2022 unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan reached $116.3 million from January through August 2022, Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

The export of goods and services from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan during this period increased by 1.8 times compared to the same period last year ($44.6 million), reaching $81.3 million.

From January through August 2022, imports from Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan reached $35 million.

At the same time,4,800 tons of fruits and vegetables worth $6.2 million were exported from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan from January through August 2022.

In 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $118.8 million. Export from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan in this period amounted to $75.9 million, while imports - were $42.9 million.

