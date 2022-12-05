Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan co-op serves as example for many countries worldwide – ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. An event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan's Constitution, which was adopted on December 8, 1992, took place with the organizational support of the Uzbek Embassy in Baku on December 5, Trend reports.

The event was attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, Azerbaijani MPs, scientists, cultural workers, and representatives of business circles.

While delivering a speech, Ashrafkhanov outlined the Constitution's crucial role in state building and the development of the legal system in the country.

The ambassador also stressed the importance of Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan relations. He noted that friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries are rapidly developing, and this cooperation serves as an example for many countries worldwide.

According to Ashrafkhanov, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan has reached a new level over the past year.

Following Uzbekistan's Presidential Decree of August 30, 2022, a number of cultural and scientific figures of Azerbaijan were awarded state orders of Uzbekistan for their contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.