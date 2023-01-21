Uzbekistan's fuel producer announces export, output plans for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Uzbekistan GTL, the first and only plant in Uzbekistan for the production of synthetic liquid fuel, plans to produce more than 1 million tons of synthetic petroleum products, Sales and Marketing Specialist at the company Shakhnaz Matchanova told Trend.

According to Matchanova, it is planned to manufacture synthetic petroleum products such as GTL diesel, synthetic kerosene, GTL naphtha, as well as liquefied natural gas. At the same time, the production volumes of a particular product will be adjusted based on demand in the domestic and foreign markets.

Furthermore, following the production plan, in 2023 it is planned to gradually increase the production of synthetic environmentally friendly premium oil products, with a gradual output to the design capacity of the Uzbekistan GTL plant.

She also emphasized that Uzbekistan GTL exported its products to Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and the UAE in 2022.

"The company plans to expand the list of countries where products will be exported. Currently, the plant's products are exported through the trading platforms of The Uzbek Republican Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange," Matchanova said.

Earlier in 2022, the plant launched the production of synthetic oil, synthetic diesel fuel, and synthetic naphtha GTL for the first time in the history of Uzbekistan.