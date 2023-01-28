Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan aim to facilitate process of border crossing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Citizens of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will be able to cross each other's borders using an ID card instead of foreign passports in the near future, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek media.

The agreement on the matter was signed during the state visit of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek.

The new border crossing procedure will be valid for all types of transport (plane, train, car, bus).

The regulation will come into force following the full approval of the documents signed by the two countries.

It should be noted that for the first time, Uzbek citizens will be able to enter another country using an internal ID card.

Moreover, entry with ID cards will facilitate Uzbek citizens living in exclaves surrounded by the territory of Kyrgyzstan to cross the border. Uzbekistan has four such exclaves - Sokh, Jangail, Chongara and Shakhimardan.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov signed a declaration on strategic partnership.

At the same time, in the presence of the presidents, more than 20 bilateral documents were exchanged.

In particular, the sides exchanged an agreement on ratification of certain sections of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz State Border, an agreement on cooperation between the Energy Ministries of both countries, the cooperation agreement between Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan on the development of priority areas of industry.