Uzbekistan introducing 5G technology

Since March 2023, the process of increasing the speed of mobile Internet and introducing 5G technology throughout the country has begun, the head of the Uzbektelecom press service Timur Mamajonov said, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

As part of the project, more than 3,000 existing base stations across Uzbekistan will be modernized using the latest technologies, and more than 2,000 new base stations will be built and put into operation.

The process of upgrading base stations to the 5G standard is an important stage of the project. As a result, mobile subscribers will be able to comfortably use mobile Internet at the speed of the fifth generation.

The first stage of the project provides for full coverage of the city of Tashkent with a 5G network, as well as partial coverage of regional centers. After completion of the work, the next stages of the implementation of 5G technology throughout the country will be analyzed.