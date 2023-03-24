UzAuto Motors to launch new Chevrolet Onix production in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors will launch production of new Chevrolet Onix cars in Kazakhstan, press secretary of Uzavtosanoat JSC Zumrad Shadjalilova told Trend.

"Uzavtosanoat JSC, the controller of automobile manufacturing enterprises and automobile localization in Uzbekistan, has signed an agreement with the major car manufacturer of Kazakhstan Allure. Following the agreement, car manufacturers of both countries will produce Chevrolet Onix cars by SKD (semi-knocked-down) - 30,000 cars per year," she said.

According to the source, UzAuto Motors, after launching Chevrolet Onix cars production in January 2023, plans to produce more than 50,000 car in the current year.

"Currently, UzAuto Motors exports cars to countries such as Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Lebanon, etc. We export all models of Chevrolet cars, and the new Chevrolet Onix is no exception. In this regard, we will gradually increase the volume of production, by reaching agreements with our car manufacturing partners," Shadjalilova noted.

According to Shadjalilova, last year the Uzbek manufacturer agreed with Kazakhstan to jointly produce Chevrolet Onix.

Furthermore, she added that, in the nearest future, the Uzbek car manufacturer plans to launch the production of the new model of Chevrolet cars in Azerbaijan.

"By the end of March, Uzbekistan plans to launch production of Chevrolet Onix cars at the Azermash plant by semi-knocked-down production method," Shahdjalilova noted.

Uzbekistan in 2022 produced 327,639 Chevrolet Cars, in particular, Chevrolet Cobalt –101,617 cars, Chevrolet Damas – 93,120, Chevrolet Lacetti – 87,105, Chevrolet Nexia – 22,245, Chevrolet Spark – 14,464, as well as Chevrolet Tracker – 9,088.