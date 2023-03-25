MEDEF plans to participate in business forum in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The members of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) plan to visit Uzbekistan in April 2023 to participate in a joint business forum, Trend reports with the reference to the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

This became known following the negotiations between Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Olivier Becht, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad, held in the format of videoconference on March 23.

The sides also agreed to hold a regular meeting of the Uzbek-French Intergovernmental Commission in Tashkent in May.

During the meeting, Uzbek and French representatives stressed readiness to further expand cooperation between the two countries in energy, waters supply, tourism, as well as transport and logistics fields.

Moreover, the implementation of the feasibility study of the electric power plants construction, in cooperation with French EDF (Électricité de France), Total Energies and Voltalia companies, was discussed.

In the field of transport, the parties reviewed further steps for the implementation of the projects, in cooperation with French Alstom and ATR (Avions de Transport Régiona).

Among the topics that the sides brought up is the projects, being implemented along with French Orano Mining company, aiming to increase the capacity of production and processing of minerals in the mining industry of Uzbekistan.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed the Yakkabag - Karshi main water pipeline construction project, and the water supply projects of French Eiffage and Suez companies in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent city.