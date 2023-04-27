Annual volume of foreign investments in Uzbekistan's economy reaches $10 billion - President Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 27. The volume of foreign investments in the economy of Uzbekistan has reached $10 billion in a year, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the opening of the second Tashkent International Investment Forum (ТIIF-2023), Trend reports from the scene.

"In one year, about 100,000 new enterprises were created, and the annual volume of foreign investment reached $10 billion, or 3 times more than in 2017," Mirziyoyev said.

According to him, at the same time, since the beginning of reforms to improve the business climate in Uzbekistan, about 1 million people have been lifted out of poverty, while the poverty level has been reduced from 17 to 14 percent.

"With the support of foreign investors, thousands of modern enterprises have been created in our country, major projects have been implemented, and hundreds of thousands of new high-paying jobs have been created," the president added.

Tashkent International Investment Forum is a large-scale dialogue platform for the entire Central Asian region, which allows presenting the investment potential of Uzbekistan to international investment and business communities.

The forum is aimed to attract big foreign investment, financial and economic organizations, and companies interested in integrating into the dynamically developing market of Uzbekistan.

ТIIF-2023 will be attended by over 2,500 people from the US, UK, Türkiye, China, India, Egypt, EU, CIS, Southeast Asia, and Middle East countries. For comparison, last year more than 1,500 people applied for participation.

This year, a plenary session, as well as 28-panel sessions and round tables, a number of ceremonies for signing major investment agreements and trade contracts, discussions on current topics in the business world, including investment sector development trends, digitalization of financial institutions, and modern monetary-credit policy with participation of more than 150 speakers, are expected to be held.

The second forum will last until April 28, 2023.