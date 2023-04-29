Number of Uzbek citizens who voted early in referendum on amendments to Constitution revealed

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 29. More than 611,000 citizens of Uzbekistan voted early in the referendum on amendments to the Constitution, Trend reports from the event.

Over 452,000 of them voted in the country, and more than 159,000 people abroad.

A total of 10,758 polling stations have been established for voting, 55 of which are located in 39 foreign countries. In general, about 20 million citizens of Uzbekistan are expected to participate in the referendum.

Early voting took place from April 19 to April 26. Today, a "day of silence" was declared throughout the country.

The referendum will take place on Sunday, April 30.

Amendments to the Constitution strengthen the functions of the parliament to appoint the heads of supervisory and law enforcement agencies, and part of the president's powers are transferred to the highest legislative body. Besides, the presidential term is proposed to be increased from five to seven years.

Judges of the Constitutional Court are proposed to be elected for a ten-year term. The Constitutional Court elects for a five-year term from among its members the Chairman of the Constitutional Court and his deputy.

A large package of amendments to the Constitution is aimed at further liberalization of the country's economy.