Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs honors memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

Uzbekistan Materials 10 May 2023 13:50 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs honors memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Nazrin Babayeva
Nazrin Babayeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan honored the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Today we took part in the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev. In 2022, a street and a commemorative bas-relief named after the national leader of Azerbaijan were opened in Tashkent. We highly appreciate the current state of Uzbek-Azerbaijani cooperation and advocate its further enrichment in all directions," Saidov said.

Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs honors memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs honors memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs honors memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs honors memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs honors memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs honors memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs honors memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs honors memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more