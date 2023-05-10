Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs honors memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan honored the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Today we took part in the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev. In 2022, a street and a commemorative bas-relief named after the national leader of Azerbaijan were opened in Tashkent. We highly appreciate the current state of Uzbek-Azerbaijani cooperation and advocate its further enrichment in all directions," Saidov said.