Uzbekneftegaz recycles over 2K tons of industrial waste in 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Production and processing enterprises of Uzbekneftegaz JSC, state-owned holding company of Uzbekistan's oil and gas industry, have recycled some 2,176 tons of industrial waste in the first quarter of 2023 worth over 2.9 billion Uzbek soums ($251,740), Trend reports.

In particular, the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex has delivered some 103 tons of industrial waste for recycling, Bukhara Oil Refinery - 87.5 tons, Mubarek Gas Processing Plant - 257 tons, and JV Uz-Kor Gas Chemical LLC - 308.1 tons, the company reported.

As a result, in addition to preventing the negative impact of waste on the environment, compensation payments have been reduced.

Meanwhile, Uzbekneftegaz and its enterprises have produced some 293,200 tons of gasoline and 111,700 tons of diesel fuel in the first quarter of 2023. The company has over-fulfilled the diesel fuel production plan by 20 percent in the reporting period, while the gasoline output plan was surpassed by 2 percent.