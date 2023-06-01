Numerous French companies wish to discover Uzbek market, MEDEF says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. French companies engaged in transport, energy, agriculture, digital, textile and industrial sectors, are eager to explore Uzbekistan's business potential, a source at MEDEF, largest employer federation in France, told Trend.

According to the source, French business delegation of nearly 40 companies visited Tashkent on April 19-20 to participate in the France-Uzbekistan Business Council of MEDEF International.

"It was a multi-sector mission, led by Nicolas Maes, CEO of Orano Mining, a well-known major French company in the uranium sector. This mission brought together companies from the already present in the country, as well as companies wishing to discover the Uzbek market," MEDEF said.

As the organization noted, numerous high-level meetings held within the council enabled the companies to exchange with the country's main decision-makers and to convey to them the messages of French companies, to be more familiar with the strategy implemented by the Uzbek authorities, and the projects carried out by the international financial institutions which are being more and more active in the country.

"The France-Uzbekistan Business Council of MEDEF International has been very active recently in sustaining the dynamic increase of bilateral relations between both countries. It organized its previous delegation in Tashkent just in July 2022, and organized an important French-Uzbek Business Forum in Paris last November with around 200 participants, during the official visit of President Mirziyoyev to France," the source added.