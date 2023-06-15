FAO increases potential of beekeepers in Uzbekistan's Fergana Valley

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in collaboration with the Association of Women Farmers of Uzbekistan and the Tashkent State Agrarian University, has organized training sessions to develop beekeeping skills for rural residents in Uzbekistan's Kasansay and Yangikurgan districts of Namangan region, as well as the Markhamat district of Andijan region, Trend reports.

These training events are part of the "Joint Prosperity through Cooperation in Border Regions of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan" project. According to the project team, enhancing the potential of beekeepers will contribute to increased productivity and income for residents in the project areas, while also providing potential opportunities for collaboration in border regions.

The training sessions took place on June 14-15 in Namangan, and further sessions are scheduled for June 17 in Andijan. Approximately 100 participants, selected from socially vulnerable segments of the population in the project areas, attended the training.

During the FAO-organized beekeeping training, participants gained basic knowledge in beekeeping practices and learned about modern approaches to bee breeding. These skills will enable them to expand their apiaries and increase their income in the future.

Overall, FAO has been actively involved in the development of beekeeping in Uzbekistan. For instance, within another FAO project, "Supporting Sustainable Development of Beekeeping," implemented in Uzbekistan from 2019 to 2021, an Innovative Information Exchange System for beekeepers was created. This mobile application provides users with real-time access to all the necessary educational and statistical information for beekeeping activities.