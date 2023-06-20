Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan decides to hold early voting in presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan has decided to hold early voting in the presidential election scheduled for July 9, Trend reports.

The voting will take place from June 28 to July 5, in accordance with the resolution adopted by the Central Election Commission at the meeting today.

According to the Electoral Code, a voter who cannot be at his/her place of residence on election day has the opportunity to vote early. To do this, a voter must apply to the precinct election commission and submit a statement indicating the reason for absence on election day, such as vacation, business trip, travel abroad or other valid reason.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a law authorizing the holding of early presidential election scheduled for July 9.

Uzbekistan held a nationwide referendum on a new version of the constitution on April 30, which increases the term of office of the president from five to seven years and allows Mirziyoyev to be elected to this position again after two consecutive terms.