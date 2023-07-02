Uzbekistan announces turnout in early voting for presidential elections

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 2. The early voting phase for the presidential elections in Uzbekistan commenced on June 28, providing an opportunity for citizens unable to be present at their place of residence on election day to cast their votes in advance, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbekistan Central Election Commission (CEC), as of July 1, a total of 376,623 voters have casted their votes. Among them, 275,592 voters have cast their ballots within the country, while 101,031 voters have done so outside Uzbekistan.

The early voting will continue until July 5, leading up to the election day scheduled for July 9, 2023.