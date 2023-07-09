Polling stations in Uzbekistan now open for presidential elections

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 9. Polling stations have opened in Uzbekistan for the early presidential elections, Trend reports.

At 8:00 am (GMT+5), 10,784 polling stations, including 56 stations in 39 countries outside Uzbekistan, began their work.

Citizens have the opportunity to vote until 8:00 pm local time.

The total number of registered voters eligible to participate in the presidential elections is nearly 19.6 million people. According to the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan, 376,623 citizens of the country have already participated in early voting from June 28 to July 1.

The presidential elections scheduled for July 9 will be the first after amendments to the constitution based on the results of the referendum held on April 30, 2023.

The constitutional amendments provide for an extension of the president's term of office from 5 to 7 years.