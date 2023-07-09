Voting concludes in presidential elections in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 9. Voting has ended in early presidential elections in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Polling stations across the country closed at 8:00 p.m. (GMT+5). The turnout at 5:00 p.m. was 69.85 percent (more than 13.4 million people voted). The final turnout will be published later.

The turnout threshold for recognizing elections as valid in Uzbekistan is 33 percent.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 am local time. A total of 10,784 polling stations were available for electorate to cast their votes, including 56 stations in 39 countries outside Uzbekistan.

The total number of registered voters eligible to participate in the presidential elections is nearly 19.6 million people. According to the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan, 376,623 citizens of the country have participated in early voting from June 28 to July 1.

These presidential elections are the first after the amendments to the constitution based on the results of the referendum held on April 30, 2023.

The constitutional amendments entail an extension of the president's term of office from 5 to 7 years.