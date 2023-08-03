Uzbekistan's Thermal Power Plants JSC exceeds electricity production plan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 3. Uzbekistan's Thermal Power Plants JSC from January through June of this year generated 26.6 billion kWh of electricity and 4.5 million gigacalories (Gcal) of thermal energy, while transferring it to a single power system, Trend reports.

According to official data, during the specified period, the indicators of electricity production increased by 101 percent.

As part of the investment program for eight projects in the first half of 2023, the company disbursed funds for $58.6 million from all sources, while the established plan was fulfilled by 101.2 percent.

Within the framework of investment projects, two gas turbine units are currently being built at the Tashkent Thermal Power Plant with a capacity of 32 MW each and two combined-cycle gas plants at the Talimarjan Thermal Power Plant with a capacity of at least 900 MW each.

Furthermore, at the Navoi Thermal Power Plant, design work is underway to build a third combined-cycle gas plant with a capacity of 650 MW.

Meanwhile, in order to prepare thermal power plants for the autumn-winter period of 2023-2024, a total of 53 power plants are planned to be repaired. At the moment, current and major repairs have been completed at 26 main and auxiliary power plants.